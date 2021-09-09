Ohio Senator uses Struthers as example of how legislation could help all Valley communities

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s estimated there are 3,200 bridges in Ohio in need of repair. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, says he has a plan to get them fixed.

Brown is in the Valley Thursday to talk about his Bridge Investment Act. He was joined by local government and community leaders at the more than 100-year-old State Street Bridge to discuss how the legislation will help local communities repair and rebuild bridges and create jobs.

According to a report from the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, more than 1,300 of the 3.200 bridges in need of repair are classified as structurally deficient.

Brown said the work will have an immediate impact on the drivers.

“What it means is that people can get to work easier, less congestion and more safely. It means they won’t have bridges out,” Brown said.

Brown fought to include the Bridge Investment Act in the larger bipartisan infrastructure bill.