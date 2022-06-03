(WKBN) — Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown isn’t making any predictions on the outcome but said lawmakers need to pass gun reform legislation in the wake of mass shootings the last several weeks.

Brown was in the area Friday morning meeting with local business and labor leaders discussing the chances of coming up with funding through the federal Infrastructure spending bill.

He also took time to address the gun issue, saying he was glad to see President Biden renew calls for new legislation following mass shootings in Buffalo, Texas and this week in Oklahoma.

“It’s clear to me that eighty percent of the American public thinks we do some simple things — background checks, waiting periods, no assault weapons. Nobody under 21 can buy these guns,” said Brown.

He is also concerned about the idea of arming school employees to better protect schools.

“First, the cost. How many school buildings in the Mahoning Valley? How many secretaries? How many teachers? What about substitute teachers coming in the middle of the week? Do they? And then the legislature is saying they don’t have to be trained more than a few hours? It makes no sense,” said Brown.

Although the House of Representatives could take action as early as next week, the fate of any legislation is uncertain in the Senate.