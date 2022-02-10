YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, says lawmakers and the Biden Administration need to make sure Russia understands the consequences of an attack against Ukraine.

With thousands of Russian troops massing on their border with Ukraine, Portman said he’s concerned about a possible invasion. It’s something he says has already happened twice before.

Portman believes the Ukrainian people will defend themselves using weapons provided by the U.S. and other allies, but he also says Russia needs to be punished, economically.

“There’s going to be devastating sanctions put in place. Not just by us, but by our allies around the world because you can’t just stand by and let this happen. And you gotta be sure that there is a price to pay, and the consequences are devastating for Russia,” Portman said.

Portman says he hopes Russia leaders will come to understand what could happen with an invasion and not go forward with its plans.