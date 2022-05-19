(WKBN) – As gas and diesel prices continue to set new records every day, Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, thinks the Biden Administration is on the wrong track

With prices above $4 a gallon in all 50 states, Portman says the White House needs to be encouraging more domestic production and claims the Administration is actually making it even more difficult for oil and gas producers to bring fuel to market.

“When you say you are not gonna have any more leases on public lands or public waters; when you do things like say permitting is gonna be harder to permit, not just oil and gas, but the infrastructure that goes with it, money’s gonna go elsewhere,” Portman said.

Portman also worries that as fuel prices continue rising, inflation will get even worse in the weeks and months ahead.