Ohio senator encourages job seekers to apply for Census positions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, is urging Ohio residents to apply for Census jobs.

Open positions are available for the 2020 Census. The position is paid, around $16 an hour for this area.

The 2020 Census is constitutionally mandated and the data collected is used to determine seats for Congress.

The census is also used to allocate more than $800 billion annually in federal funding to state and local communities.

Brown was part of a group that introduced a bipartisan resolution last week highlighting the importance of the 2020 Census.

The resolution encourages everyone to participate and concludes that it is the “civic duty” of every person to ensure the count is as accurate as possible.

The resolution passed the Senate on December 18.