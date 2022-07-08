BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – In the wake of recent mass shootings involving young suspects with previous behavioral issues, Senator Sherrod Brown made a trip to the Valley to hear from experts with Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman saying government needs to provide more mental health care services for children.

“Because there are many more suicidal tendencies, way more mental health issues among young people than we recognized before the pandemic,” said Senator Brown.

Doctors and others told the Senator there is now greater awareness of mental health concerns than in the past, but like so many occupations, there are workforce issues and fewer people going into this field.

“But if you don’t have the staffing to run the programs. Then you know its not reaching all of the people that you wanna reach,” said Doctor Carmen Harman of the Boardman Akron Children’s Hospital.

Experts say there are other ways to find those in needed of help.

“I think we need to do a better job probably of training and collaborating with outside agencies that are having a lot of contact with children, like schools,” continued Dr. Harman.

Brown says there is funding available as part of the nation’s recently passed gun reform law to provide mental health care but tells us a lot more work is needed.

“Until we get really serious and more of my colleagues sit and listen to what happened in Youngstown or in Boardman today,” said Senator Brown.