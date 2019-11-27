Ohio Senate president tours Lordstown Motors facility with local senators

Lordstown Motors is working to make electric pickup trucks in the former General Motors Lordstown plant

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The president of the Ohio Senate spent part of Monday touring the plant that now houses Lordstown Motors Corporation.

Larry Obhof, of Medina, joined fellow state senators Sean O’Brien and Mike Rulli.

Obhof said the investment is paving the way for new life in northeast Ohio.

“I commend the Lordstown Motors Corporation for recognizing this facility’s value and for reinvesting in the workforce of northeast Ohio.”

Rulli said our region has some of the best-trained workers in the automotive and manufacturing industries. He said it’s the “perfect place” for Lordstown Motors to call home.

“This is no doubt a solid future for the hardworking men and women in the Mahoning Valley.”