Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown introduces bills aimed at rebuilding schools

(WKBN) – Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is hoping the Biden Administration will make good on a campaign promise to help financially-struggling public schools.

The senator has introduced a couple bills aimed at reopening and rebuilding schools in need of repair — even before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“Infrastructure doesn’t just mean roads and bridges and sewers systems. It means our public education system, you shouldn’t have to go to a wealthy private school to get a 21st-century classroom with the latest technology,” Brown said.

Brown’s bill would set aside $130 billion to pay for both new technology and construction, which he claims will create even more jobs.