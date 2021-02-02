Ohio Sen. Rob Portman meets with President Biden

Portman was one of 10 Republican Senators who met with the president last night at the White House

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, says he hopes the Biden Administration will work with both sides of the aisle to provide additional COVID-19 relief.

Portman was one of 10 Republican Senators who met with the president last night at the White House to discuss future funding proposals.

Although the Administration is pushing nearly $2 trillion in spending, Portman says Republicans are working on a package that’s closer to $600 billion. That comes after Congress approved a $900 billion plan that largely hasn’t been spent yet.

“We have to be careful. In my view, not to just throw more money at the issue without knowing what the impact has been. We thought it was important to provide an alternative, which we did and to also let the president know that we are willing to negotiate on any and all items,” Portman said.

Although Portman says the Republican plan provides targeted funding for vaccine distribution and testing, unemployment benefits, and help for small businesses, Democrats are already claiming it falls “short” of what is needed.