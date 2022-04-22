(WKBN) – Ohio Senator Rob Portman had a first-hand look at some of the ambitious projects that could bring money from the nation’s trillion-dollar Infrastructure Investment Act to the Valley.

Friday morning, Portman joined leaders with the Eastgate Council of Governments for a roundtable discussion on some of the big projects that Eastgate is working to develop and obtain much-needed federal funding.

The senator calls the spending plan a “once in a lifetime opportunity.”

“There’s more funding for roads and bridges but also for broadband, also for some of the opportunities that people want to engage in here for training to be sure that we have the skills here to be able to take advantage of what’s going on,” Portman said.

Among the projects is an effort to develop areas near the new Ultium Cell battery plant and Lordstown Motors as well as one to build a new interchange at Interstate 80 and Route 304 in Liberty that could improve access to the highway and open up land for new development.