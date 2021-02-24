Ohio Sen. Rob Portman discusses Capitol security, Trump on CBS This Morning

Sen. Rob Portman is the ranking member of the committee looking into the security failures at the Capitol

(WKBN) – Ohio Senator Rob Portman appeared on CBS This Morning.

He was talking about the first Capitol attack hearing.

Portman is the ranking member of the committee looking into the security failures.

Wednesday morning, the senator said he believes there was a lack of coordination that day, and security officials weren’t properly trained.

Portman voted to acquit former President Donald Trump during his impeachment hearing. Wednesday, Portman was asked if he still wants Trump to be the face of the Republican Party.

He said Trump will be because he still has a high approval rating.

“When you stick to the policies and ideals of the party, including some of the issues regarding the economy, which was going quite well prior to COVID-19 and kind of get back to basics, I think that’s what we ought to be as a party. It shouldn’t be about one personality. It shouldn’t be about one individual. It should be about who stands for as a party,” he said.

Portman says next week, the Capitol riot hearings will look into the response of the defense department, FBI and Homeland Security.