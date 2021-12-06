Ohio Sen. Brown visits the Valley, Youngstown Playhouse

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown joined local arts leaders at Youngstown Playhouse this morning.

The theater is preparing for its first holiday performances in two years.

Federal support helped get these performances on the stage.

Youngstown Playhouse received over $100,000 from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program.

Brown cosponsored the Save Our Stages legislation that established these grants.

Nearly 400 Ohio venues received over $350 million in funding.

Brown stressed the importance of supporting local arts.