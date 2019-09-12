Ohio Secretary of State pushes importance of voting to MCCTC students

Frank LaRose took his message to the youngest demographic

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio’s Secretary of State was in the Valley Thursday, pushing the importance of voting.

Frank LaRose took his message to the youngest demographic — students at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center in Canfield.

Several workers from the Mahoning County Board of Elections were also on hand, registering students to vote and even trying out real voting booths.

LaRose also talked to them about volunteering to be a poll worker.

“It’s great to have that youth and that energy at the polling locations, but they also come back to school on Wednesday and tell their friends, ‘Hey, what did you do yesterday? I was an elections’ official!’ Hopefully, that provides some positive peer pressure to get some other young people excited about engaging in the process,” he said.

After his time at MCCTC, LaRose moved to Youngstown, to attend a regional conference called “Impact Ohio.” It gathers both Republicans and Democrats together to expose public policies important to the Mahoning Valley.