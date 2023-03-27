WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Northeast Region of the Ohio School Board Association (OSBA) hosted its spring conference Monday night in Warren.

The association recognized outstanding members of local school boards.

We stopped into the banquet to ask questions about school reforms.

House Bill 11, or the “Backpack Bill,” would allow more students to obtain vouchers to pay for private school and homeschool tuition.

As advocates of the public school system, the president of OSBA, Chris Varwig, says they are against moving to a voucher system for every child.

“There is no accountability with those dollars when they leave the state and go to the private schools. Where in public schools, we do have that accountability,” Varwig said.

Representatives with the OSBA say the voucher program would suck more than $1 billion out of Ohio public schools.