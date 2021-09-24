Ohio representative wants to prevent sex offenders from working with children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – State Representative Al Cutrona (R-Canfield) announced Friday that he will be sponsoring legislation that would prevent sexual predators from working or volunteering in a position with extensive contact with minor children.

“Protecting our children will always be a top priority of mine and this legislation strives to accomplish that very goal,” Cutrona said.

There is no current law in place to prevent a Tier III Sex Offender from coaching youth sports or from operating a candy store catering to minors.

The bill will apply to any Tier II or Tier III sex offender.

Cutrona stated this legislation is imperative to ensure the safety of Ohio’s children.