(WKBN) – Ohio has released its school report cards, using a different system than in past years.

Previously, schools were given an overall letter grade on a scale from A-F. Now, each school and district is rated on five components, with a star-based score, on a scale of one to five stars.

A three-star rating meets state standards, a five significantly exceeds them, and a one “needs significant support to meet state standards.”

The schools are also evaluated on other factors such as how many students in the district are at an economic disadvantage. Below is a breakdown of some local districts and their ratings:

Mahoning County school report cards

Austintown Local Schools:

Achievement – 4 stars

Progress – 5 stars

Gap Closing – 5 stars

Graduation – 4 stars

Early literacy – 3 stars

Economic disadvantage – 54.7%

Boardman Local Schools:

Achievement – 4 stars

Progress – 3 stars

Gap Closing – 5 stars

Graduation – 4 stars

Early literacy – 3 stars

Economic disadvantage – 44.6%

Canfield Local Schools:

Achievement – 5 stars

Progress – 4 stars

Gap Closing – 5 stars

Graduation – 5 stars

Early literacy – 4 stars

Economic disadvantage – 11.2%

Sebring Local Schools:

Achievement – 3 stars

Progress – 3 stars

Gap Closing – 5 stars

Graduation – 4 stars

Early literacy – 3 stars

Economic disadvantage – 99.1%

West Branch Local Schools:

Achievement – 4 stars

Progress – 1 star

Gap Closing – 5 stars

Graduation – 5 stars

Early literacy – 3 stars

Economic disadvantage – 26.3%

Youngstown City Schools:

Achievement – 1 stars

Progress – 2 stars

Gap Closing – 3 stars

Graduation – 2 stars

Early literacy – 1 star

Economic disadvantage – 100%

Trumbull County school report cards

Brookfield Local Schools:

Achievement – 3 stars

Progress – 5 stars

Gap Closing – 5 stars

Graduation – 4 stars

Early literacy – 1 star

Economic disadvantage – 50.3%

Hubbard Exempted Village:

Achievement – 4 stars

Progress – 3 stars

Gap Closing – 5 stars

Graduation – 4 stars

Early literacy – 3 stars

Economic disadvantage – 34.2%

Liberty Local Schools:

Achievement – 2 stars

Progress – 2 stars

Gap Closing – 3 stars

Graduation – 4 stars

Early literacy – 2 stars

Economic disadvantage – 59.2%

Niles City Schools:

Achievement – 3 stars

Progress – 3 stars

Gap Closing – 4 stars

Graduation – 3 stars

Early literacy – 2 stars

Economic disadvantage – 77.9%

Warren City Schools:

Achievement – 2 stars

Progress – 2 stars

Gap Closing – 3 stars

Graduation – 2 stars

Early literacy – 1 star

Economic disadvantage – 99.5%

Columbiana County school report cards

Beaver Local Schools:

Achievement – 4 stars

Progress – 4 stars

Gap Closing – 5 stars

Graduation – 5 stars

Early literacy – 2 stars

Economic disadvantage – 40.2%

Crestview Local Schools:

Achievement – 4 stars

Progress – 4 stars

Gap Closing – 5 stars

Graduation – 5 stars

Early literacy – 3 stars

Economic disadvantage – 36%

East Liverpool City Schools:

Achievement – 2 stars

Progress – 1 star

Gap Closing – 3 stars

Graduation – 2 stars

Early literacy – 1 star

Economic disadvantage – 89%

Lisbon Exempted Village:

Achievement – 3 stars

Progress – 1 star

Gap Closing – 2 stars

Graduation – 4 stars

Early literacy – 3 stars

Economic disadvantage – 51.6%

Salem City Schools:

Achievement – 3 stars

Progress – 3 stars

Gap Closing – 4 stars

Graduation – 2 stars

Early literacy – 2 stars

Economic disadvantage – 61%

You can see more details from each school’s report cards on the Ohio Department of Education’s website. Below, you can search for other schools and districts not listed above to see their ratings.

To see ratings by individual districts, use the search bar in the top left corner:

This breaks down ratings by individual public schools:

To see ratings by individual community schools, use the search bar in the top left corner:

More information on the report is available at Ohio Report Cards.