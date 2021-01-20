Ohio Rail Development Commission awards grant to new manufacturing facility in Lordstown

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Rail Development Commission awarded $125,000 to M&M Industries for rail improvements at its new $38 million manufacturing facility in Lordstown.

The company requested the grant for the installation of a rail spur at its facility on Henn Parkway. This spur will enable Norfolk Southern to deliver rail cars of plastic pellets, a material used in the company’s manufacturing process.

M&M Industries recently announced its $37 million investment into Magna Seating’s former facility, which company officials say will result in the creation of 106 new jobs.

M&M Industries offers storage solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous solids and liquids.

“On behalf of each of us at M&M, I can’t begin to describe our excitement and enthusiasm for working with the extraordinary people of Ohio, playing a role in the growth of Ohio and becoming a part of the community. We can’t wait to get started,” said owner Glenn Morris via a statement from the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber.

In November, Lordstown approved a 15-year, 75% tax abatement for M&M to utilize the 81,000-square-foot facility on Henn Parkway that once housed Magna Seating. Lordstown officials said the close rail access was appealing to the company.

The purchase went through in December.

The project has been developed in conjunction with Team NEO and the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber.