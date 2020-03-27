Ohio prosecutor warns of COVID-19 scams

(WKBN) – The top federal prosecutor for this part of Ohio is warning residents to be leery of potential scams trying to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic and warning would-be scammers they will be caught.

U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman is reminding people to be watching for emails or calls from someone claiming to be with an agency like the Centers for Disease Control or the World Health Organization. He’s also warning about robocalls seeking donations or personal information or even door-to-door solicitations.

Chances are, they are scams, he said.

“So far, people to get phone calls or getting people knocking on doors offering these services, you just need to know it’s fake, it’s a scam, and I would say, slam the door in somebody’s face or hang up the phone, and then the next thing I’d ask you to do is whatever information you have, please report it to the Department of Justice,” Herdman said.

Herdman said those caught committing frauds like this will be prosecuted and punished. He’s urging people to contact the National Disaster Fraud Center at 1-866-720-5721 or disaster@LEO.gov.