Ohio program helping local high school students land IT internships

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio is helping high school students find internships for an IT job. Through a grant, the state is reimbursing companies that hire interns for two-thirds of their wages.

Gavin Whitman, a high school student at Columbiana County Career and Technical Center’s AP Computer Science Program, has been interested in technology for a good part of his life. He enjoys the hardware side of things because of how hands-on it is.

“Personally, I think it’s easy. One, because it’s my interest, hobby, and two, I’ve taken the class but you could watch a video or someone could explain it to you. It’s almost like adult Legos,” said Whitman.

He’s learned multiple computer-based skills through CCCTC. Eventually, he would like to get a job in IT administration, but first, he’s looking for an internship this summer.

“I hope to gather skills that I haven’t learned here yet or at least build upon skills and then put them forward to a job,” Whitman said.

The state launched the Tech Intern Pilot Program to help people like Whitman. It was applied through the Columbiana County Business Advisory Council which is made up of those in education and industry.

Now, CCCTC is one of 12 places to have this program.

“The governor’s office is looking to create these opportunities by getting high school students employed in internships and paying some of the wages for businesses as an incentive to hire the students and hopefully it will turn into long-term employment,” said Jeremy Corbisello, assistant superintendent at CCCTC.

They have a number of businesses already lined up to take interns and Whitman hopes to be one of them.

“I think being able to work in an environment that is like a real job, which I mean it is, it’s going to help me prepare and know what I’m expected to do when I get into that job,” Whitman said.

If your business is interested in hiring one of these summer interns, all you need to do is contact the Columbiana County Career and Technical Center.