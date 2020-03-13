Ohio, Pa. bishops give OK for Catholics to skip mass amid coronavirus outbreak

Masses will still be held, but bishops are issuing dispensations due to the virus outbreak

(WKBN) – Catholic bishops in Ohio and Pennsylvania are issuing dispensations to area Catholics, saying they don’t need to attend mass amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an order, banning “mass gatherings” of those over 100 people. While religious gatherings were exempt from that order, the Catholic Conference of Ohio issued a letter that bishops have agreed to cooperate with the governor’s direction to create “social distance.”

The Catholic Conference of Ohio dispensed Catholics living in Ohio from attending mass during the weekends of March 14-15, March 21-2 and March 28-29.

“Out of charity and concern for our brothers and sisters in Christ, we encourage all the faithful, in particular those who are sick, experiencing symptoms of illness, or are at risk of illness seriously to consider refraining from Mass attendance,” the letter read.

The conference encouraged mass schedules to remain unchanged to accommodate those who want to worship or accept sacraments.

The Diocese of Erie has also dispensed area Catholics from attending Sunday mass in response to the outbreak of coronavirus. All scheduled masses will continue to be celebrated and remain available for those who wish to attend.

The Diocese of Youngstown also announced Friday that it has instructed parishes to cancel their Lenten fish fries after this weekend and suspended bingo activities until further notice.