Ohio officials say Trumbull County among 15 in state with highest suicide rates

Suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in Ohio among all ages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health released its demographics and trends report on suicide Wednesday, and the numbers are alarming.

According to the report, suicide among youth from 10 to 24 years old increased 64.4% from 2007 to 2018.

There was also a marked suicide increase among middle-aged Ohioans. In 2018, adults 45-64 years old had the highest rate of suicide, followed by adults 25 to 44 years.

Locally, Trumbull County was among 15 other counties in the state with the highest suicide rates. The most were reported in Meigs County with 24 deaths per 100,000 residents. The lowest rate reported was in Holmes County with 7.5.

One of the biggest disparities was reported among gender. In 2018, there were 387 suicides among females and 1,449 among males. Males 55‐64 years of age had the highest number of suicide deaths, while the rate is highest among men 75 years and older.

In 2018, there were 1,836 suicides in the state, an increase of 44.8% from 2007 to 2018. Most deaths resulted from the use of a firearm.

