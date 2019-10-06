Ohio Nonviolence Week, started by Youngstown students, begins Sunday

The annual observance over the first full week in October has become a statewide tradition ever since then-Governor John Kasich signed a bill into law

(WKBN) – Sunday kicks off Ohio Nonviolence Week, an initiative originally started by a small group of Youngstown high school students a decade ago.

The annual observance over the first full week in October has become a statewide tradition ever since then-Governor John Kasich signed a bill into law recognizing Nonviolence Week across Ohio in 2013.

This year’s dates run through October 12.

Among the events planned is a parade at 3 p.m. Sunday on West Wood Street in Youngstown.

You can meet the famous Civil Rights icon Minnijean Brown-Trickey at Flambeau’s Live on Market Street at 6 p.m. Monday.



There’s an arts and poetry reception October 9.

Dr. Harry Edwards and Denise Debartolo York will each be presented the Simeon Booker Award for Courage on October 10.

The week wraps up with a “Day of Action” on Saturday.