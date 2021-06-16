Ohio nonprofit offers free meals to kids at local libraries

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Children’s Hunger Alliance (CHA) and the Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County started their meal collaboration offering free meals to kids 18 and younger through August.

“The summer break is a time when many disadvantaged children are at greater risk of experiencing hunger as they lose access to school and afterschool meals they rely on for their daily nutrition,” said Judy Mobley, president and CEO of CHA. “With the help of our many partners and of course, our committed donors, we’re able to help reduce the risk of hunger by providing free meals to children statewide. We know that many families are still recovering financially from the pandemic and these meals are critical for their children.”

According to Feeding America’s statistics, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization, the estimated number of food-insecure children in Ohio increased to 700,000 – or 1 in 4 – during the pandemic in comparison to 500,000 – or 1 in 5 – before COVID-19.

The spike in childhood hunger rates – caused by the public health crisis dragging on – prompted the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the provided flexibilities through the end of August, allowing summer nutrition programs to benefit more children in need.

Free meals are available to children according to the schedule below in the parking lots of these libraries. No registration is required.

CHA Mobile Meal Pick-Up Schedule:

Boardman Library, 7880 Glenwood Ave., Boardman

10:30 – 11:35 a.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday

East Library, 430 Early Rd., Youngstown

2 – 2:25 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Greenford Library, 7441 S Range Rd, Greenford

11 – 11:30 a.m., Tuesday and Thursday

Springfield Library, 10418 Main St., New Middletown

11:30 – 12:15 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Struthers Library, 85 Poland Ave, Struthers

1 – 1:45 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Sebring Library, 195 W Ohio Ave, Sebring

11 – 11:30 a.m., Tuesday and Thursday

Tri-Lakes Library, 13820 Mahoning Ave, North Jackson

1:45 – 2:15 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday

The full list of CHA open meal sites can be found on the agency’s website.