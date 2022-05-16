WINDHAM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a dispute between neighbors ended when police shot and killed a 66-year-old woman who was armed with a gun.

The shooting in Windham Township occurred around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

WJW-TV in Cleveland reports that Cora Baughman had gone to her neighbor’s home to discuss a sewage drainage issue that they had been arguing about for months.

Someone called 911 about the matter and a county sheriff’s deputy and a police officer from neighboring Garrettsville soon arrived on scene.

The shooting occurred a short time later, and authorities say Baughman was shot “multiple times.” She was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.