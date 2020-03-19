Ohio National Guard members to assist food banks in Mahoning County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio National Guard members will be assisting with food banks in Mahoning County during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed a state active duty proclamation Wednesday to activate about 300 Ohio National Guard members to help with humanitarian efforts surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

The soldiers will support the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and the Ohio Association of Foodbanks at locations throughout Ohio, including in Mahoning County.

They will be assisting Ohioans during this health crisis by transporting, packaging and distributing food to homes in vulnerable areas, community-based locations and partner agencies in rural counties.

“The action I’ve taken to activate the Ohio National Guard will provide support to our food pantries that are low on staff and need help getting food to some of our most vulnerable citizens,” said Gov. DeWine. “By looking out for our neighbors and following proper health safety guidelines, we will make it through this together.”