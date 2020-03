BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio National Guard troops were in Boardman to help out at Project Making Kids Count on Thursday.

Troops picked up 75,000 donated diapers and toiletries, delivering them to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Courtesy of Making Kids Count

Those donations are now being sent to local food pantries in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

Interstate Batteries in Boardman pitched in with free labor, showing up with a forklift for all of the heavy work.