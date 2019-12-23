Ohio Music Association names Springfield superintendent Outstanding School Administrator of the Year

Music teachers nominated Yazvac for his support for music programs in the district.

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield Local Schools superintendent was recognized by the Ohio Music Education Association during a high school band concert last week.

During the performance, Superintendent Tom Yazvac was named the 2020 Outstanding School Administrator of the Year.

“With his support, the elementary school has been able to purchase a variety of non-pitched percussion instruments, two xylophones, a variety of books, music and student learning aids, such as puppets,” said Rebecca Nerone, elementary music teacher at Springfield Local Schools. “These items allow for my classroom to be transformed into a magical place for learning music.”

He will be presented with the award at the OMEA Professional Development Conference in January.