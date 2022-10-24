YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Dover, Ohio, man received his sentence Monday in a federal court in Youngstown for killing a bald eagle on property that he owned in Tuscarawas County.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson sentenced David B. Huff, 79, to one year of probation and a $4,000 fine. He was also ordered to pay $1,500 in restitution to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service after pleading guilty in June to a violation of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 prohibits anyone, without a permit, from, among other actions, shooting bald or golden eagles.

According to court documents, Huff killed the eagle with a rifle from a distance of about 100 feet while he was inspecting his farmland and fields for pests and rodents.

After shooting the eagle, Huff picked up the animal and discarded it in the tree line of a bordering field.

“There is no excuse for knowingly shooting and killing a bald eagle,” said Special Agent in Charge John Brooks of the Office of Law Enforcement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “Working with our state partners in Ohio, our agents investigated this senseless killing. Thanks to their work, the defendant has lost his hunting rights and will now pay substantial fines.”

As part of his sentence, Huff is banned from hunting for a five-year period and the rifle and ammunition seized during the investigation by the Fish and Wildlife Service will be destroyed.