CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A 22-year-old Ohio man accused of involvement in a fire that was set in the former Warren Steel Holdings plant in Champion learned his sentence on Thursday.

Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Ronald Rice sentenced Lucas Wheatcroft, 22, of Nashville, Ohio, to serve five years on probation. Wheatcroft will also have to perform 100 hours of community service and write a letter of apology.

Wheatcroft pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree felony charge of vandalism in the case.

He was one of four charged after a fire at the property on Mahoning Avenue on Oct. 17. A grand jury returned “no bill” decisions in the cases against the other three defendants, and the charges against them were dismissed, according to court records.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was intentionally set in the area with a lot of paper products.

The fire was contained to the steel mill and the building was demolished.