FILE – In this Oct. 16, 2018, file photo, Jon Husted, then a candidate for Ohio Lt. Governor, speaks at the Columbus Chamber of Commerce Government Day,…
FILE – In this Oct. 16, 2018, file photo, Jon Husted, then a candidate for Ohio Lt. Governor, speaks at the Columbus Chamber of Commerce Government Day, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Now the current Ohio lieutenant governor, Husted entered the coronavirus pandemic as one of Ohio’s rising Republican stars. Following an uninterrupted two-decade climb from state representative, to House speaker, to state senator, to secretary of state, to lieutenant governor, his next stop was supposed to be the Governor’s Residence. But his party’s hard turn to the right has required deft recalculation. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
FILE – In this Oct. 16, 2018, file photo, Jon Husted, then a candidate for Ohio Lt. Governor, speaks at the Columbus Chamber of Commerce Government Day,…
FILE – In this Oct. 16, 2018, file photo, Jon Husted, then a candidate for Ohio Lt. Governor, speaks at the Columbus Chamber of Commerce Government Day, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Now the current Ohio lieutenant governor, Husted entered the coronavirus pandemic as one of Ohio’s rising Republican stars. Following an uninterrupted two-decade climb from state representative, to House speaker, to state senator, to secretary of state, to lieutenant governor, his next stop was supposed to be the Governor’s Residence. But his party’s hard turn to the right has required deft recalculation. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)