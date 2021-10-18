Ohio Lt. Governor Husted makes stop in the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor will stop in Youngstown.

Jon Husted will be at Youngstown State University to talk about broadband internet.

He’ll announce the state’s two new 5-G Readiness programs. It’s in partnership with the Wireless Infrastructure Association.

According to state officials in Strengthening Ohio’s Broadband and 5G Workforce, even prior to the COVID-19 health crisis, Ohio had significant gaps in broadband coverage.

The issues created by this gap became more evident at the start of the pandemic when millions of Ohioans had to stay home to work and learn remotely.

In response to this workforce shortage, the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation and Broadband Ohio drafted a strategic plan that outlines a detailed framework and roadmap to address three main issues: lack of industry career awareness, lack of education and training programs, and lack of awareness of existing state and federal funding programs.

He will also explain how to apply for grants for the 5-G Readiness programs.

Youngstown State University president Jim Tressel is expected to join Husted.

They’ll be at the YSU Excellence Training Center at 10:30 a.m. The center serves as a manufacturing educational hub made possible by a partnership between YSU and the Eastern Gateway Community College of Mahoning County.