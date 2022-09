LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be Trumbull County.

It’s all part of his Next Generation Job Tour.

Husted will visit the Educational Service Center’s pre-apprenticeship program in Lordstown.

He’ll have a round table discussion with public school officials and students.

Together, they’ll talk about the outlook of jobs for the next generation.

Husted will be here at 2 p.m.