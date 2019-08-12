Ohio laws: Stopping for a school bus

Here are Ohio laws to remember when seeing a bus stopped

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – With the school year approaching, Hubbard police is reminding drivers to look out for the big, yellow buses.

Here are Ohio laws to remember when seeing a stopping bus.

On a road with fewer than four lanes, all approaching vehicles from either direction must stop at least 10 feet away from the bus. They need to stop until the bus begins to move or the bus driver signals motorists to proceed.

Photo provided by Hubbard Police Department.

If the bus stops on a street with four or more lanes, only traffic going in the same direction must stop.