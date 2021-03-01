Ohio lawmakers want electric vehicle deal for USPS stopped, looking for ‘inappropriate political influence’

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Congressman Tim Ryan and Senator Sherrod Brown want President Biden to halt a federal postal truck contract. They want to know if “inappropriate political influence” was involved.

The Workhorse Group, with its ties to Lordstown Motors, was passed over for Oshkosh Defense, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Why them and not Lordstown Motors? Detroit-based auto analyst John McElroy said first and foremost that Oshkosh defense is a proven company with an extensive track record, and Lordstown Motors is a start-up.

Oshkosh Defense is one of the leading suppliers of military vehicles to the Army and Marines. It also makes large trucks used for emergency purposes at airports.

Oshkosh Defense has been around since 1917, and John McElroy says it was simply a matter of the postal service going with a proven company.

“They don’t want just some flash in the pan, here. They want something that’s going to last and be around, and that would dictate going with a proven company,” McElroy said. Lordstown/Workhorse, sorry, they are a startup. There is no track record. Whereas with Oshkosh, it’s been around forever, makes all kinds of military vehicles. They are very familiar with working with government and visa versa.”

McElroy also talked about the use of hub motors, which will be used to power the Lordstown pickup truck. McElroy called it a really cool idea, really cool technology but completely unproven.