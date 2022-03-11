YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- According to World Population Review, the state of Ohio ranks fourth in the country in terms of human trafficking rates.

WKBN spoke with Sheriff Jerry Greene who explains why this may be.

Sheriff Greene tells us most times human trafficking starts online through websites and chat rooms. Since this is the most used avenue, the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking task force is continuously on there posing as these victims to catch predators.

Sheriff Green says especially when you have a lot of travel in this state through truck driving, it’s a type of vocation that tends to lend itself to prostitution.

He says the task force works with non profits like Harriet Tubman, Compass Ministries, and RAHAB to help victims.

“They end up getting counseling for these victims. They end up giving them the ability for short and long term housing, and some of them even help them get back into the workforce,” said Greene.

Greene says the Mahoning County Human Trafficking Task Force not only makes arrests through continuous initiatives, but they also do what they can to help get victims out of that type of lifestyle.

At the young age of 16, Barbara Freeman found herself spiraling into a life of sexual exploitation that led her into substance abuse and addiction.

Barbara says an older man got her into drugs at a young age and she soon became addicted to crack cocaine. She began being coerced and receiving gifts to blind her from his age and the situation.

After years of being manipulated into a life of human trafficking.. she became involved in Franklin County’s CATCH Court program. A program that rather than viewing a woman convicted of a prostitution-related arrest as a criminal, it views her as a victim who needs acceptance and commitment to a structured program.

Barbara says the most at risk for human trafficking are the vulnerable.

“Thrown aways, those in the adoption systems, those that are not being loved at home by their parents. Fathers not being in the home exampling what it’s like for a young girl to have that real love from a man,” Freeman said.

Now Barbara is free of alcohol and drugs and free from the exploitation of pimps. And she’s founded the Freeman Project, a non-profit focused on leading other women out of the bondage of sexual exploitation.

Since transitional housing continues to be an unmet need of many women who have survived exploitation. she’s working on an initiative to open a six bedroom facility that will service the needs of those survivors.