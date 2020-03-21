Breaking News
Ohio House Representative Don Manning dies at 54

Local News

Donald "Don" Manning was a member of the Ohio House of Representatives, representing the 59th district since 2019.

State. Rep. Don Manning (R-New Middletown, Ohio)

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio House Representative Don Manning passed away Friday, March 20th at the age of 54. Speaker Larry Householder released a statement on Twitter at 12:32 AM on Saturday, saying: “The Mahoning Valley and the State of Ohio lose one of their biggest fans and advocates yesterday. RIP Don”

Speaker Householder also attached the following memo:

“It is with a heavy heart that I regret to inform you that one of our fellow members has passed away. Representative Don Manning was a good legislator. Don loved the Mahoning Valley and his work in the legislature.

I have few details at this point other than Representative Manning was experiencing chest pains yesterday afternoon. He was taken to a local hospital. and passed from us yesterday.

When details are provided regarding services I will make certain to provide that information.

Please be safe and take care of yourself and your loved ones during these difficult times.”

Manning, a Republican, Ohio House District 59. He was elected in 2018 for the seat previously held by Democrat John Boccieri.

