Ohio House of Reps. praises WKBN’s Stan Boney for Press Club Hall of Fame induction

(WKBN) – The Ohio House of Representatives has issued a commendation to First News anchor Stan Boney for his recent induction into the Youngstown Press Club Hall of Fame.

Mahoning County State Representative Al Cutrona visited WKBN on Friday to present Boney with a certificate. It was signed by Cutrona and House Speaker Robert Cupp.

The certificate cited Boney’s civic concern and his commitment to the highest principles of journalism.

It also stated that he has earned the respect of his colleagues and the community.

Congratulations, Stan!