Ohio House approves $300 million that could fund Valley projects

(WKBN) - Congressman Tim Ryan announced House committees have approved over $300 million in funding that could help major projects in the Mahoning Valley.

The bulk of it is for the Air Force to build four new C-130J aircraft. That's the next generation of plane used at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

The past and current commanders believe that Youngstown is well positioned to receive them, and Congressman Ryan feels it's important for the base's future.

Congressman Ryan also announced the Defense bill includes $20 million for additive manufacturing like America Makes.

The Energy and Water Funding Bill would get $12 million to remove some of the nine dams along the Mahoning River, a top priority of people looking to create a Mahoning River State Park. There's also another $2 million to clean up brush and downed trees, a significant issue along the Mahoning River between Newton Falls and Warren.

"These are the kind of amenities that are as essential as a job. People want to go to work but they also want to live someplace that has a high quality of life," Congressman Ryan said.

The bill has only passed out of committee. It still needs full House and Senate approval.