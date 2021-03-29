Ohio honors Tuskegee Airmen on first day of new yearly recognition

The Tuskegee Airmen were the first Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Across Ohio, members of the Tuskegee Airmen were celebrated Monday.

Ohio representatives voted unanimously in December 2020 to make March 29 Ohio Tuskegee Airmen Day.

The Tuskegee Airmen were the first Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps. They flew more than 1,200 missions during World War II.

State Representative Al Cutrona, R-Canfield, co-sponsored the bill late last year. He says it’s important to recognize and celebrate the airmen’s impact.

“They served their country honorably with much courage, passion and dedication. but it’s also important to really realize the color barrier that they faced during World War II and to not only overcome that but be known as some of the best fighter pilots out there during World War II.”

The bill to make today Ohio Tuskegee Airmen Day was sent to the Senate in December. Tuskegee Airmen chapters in other parts of the state also had celebrations Monday.