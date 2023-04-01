YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio History Day’s regional contest took place at Youngstown State University on Saturday.

Social studies students from all over the Valley in grades 6 to 12 participated. They chose an event, person or idea from history and spent four to five months researching it. At the event on Saturday, the students were able to present their research.

Youngstown State graduate assistant Lukas McCoy says this project is a great way for the students to get an idea of what college-level research is like.

“This is a good outreach for our program, it helps get students engaged with the history department at YSU in general,” McCoy said. “They learn a lot about how to do proper research practices.”

The state contest will happen on April 22, followed by a national contest in June.