Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit will help renovate downtown Salem building

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday, a father and son from Salem were awarded an Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit to renovate a building on E. State Street in the downtown area.

Dave and Jake Gano plan to fix up the building that was built in 1897 by the Ohio Mutual Insurance Company.

They plan to put $1.2 million into the building and if they do, the state will give them $250,000 back.

The plan is to make the second and third floors apartments and the first floor possibly a restaurant or high-end ice cream shop.

It’s the first time Salem was ever awarded a Historic Preservation Tax Credit.

“We know there’s a few other people in town that have applied for some different grants, and they’ve bought some buildings and they’re fixing them up. We really hope this serves as a catalyst that other people start buying and investing in Salem and really renovating the downtown area,” Jake said.

Jake’s father Dave owns Tru-Cut, a sheet metal fabricating company. Jake is the president.

The building needs a lot of work but the pressed tin ceilings and intricate window casings and moldings are still there.

It could take two years to complete.