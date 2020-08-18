Ohio high court won’t hear appeal in Girard camera ticket case

Blue Line Solutions is a co-defendant in the case, along with the City of Girard

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The company that processes speed camera tickets for the City of Girard won’t have its appeal heard by the Ohio Supreme Court.

According to a decision filed Tuesday, the court declined to accept jurisdiction to hear the appeal from Blue Line Solutions, LLC.

Blue Line Solutions is a co-defendant in the case, along with the City of Girard, and is challenging the class-action status in a lawsuit brought by several drivers who were ticketed along Interstate 80 in Girard.

The lawsuit claims the city and Blue Line Solutions wrongfully ticketed cars in a completed construction zone of I-80 between December 7, 2017 and January 7, 2018.

The legal speed limit was 65 miles per hour, but one sign was left with the construction zone speed of 55 mph.

It’s estimated the city and Blue Line Solutions split $2 million in fines.

Blue Line filed an appeal in June to the Ohio Supreme Court asking it to reverse a decision from the Trumbull County Court of Commons Pleas allowing class-action status for the case.

According to court documents, Blue Line maintains it does not have financial responsibility in the case because the company did not issue or enforce the alleged speed infractions.

The City of Girard previously filed a motion to dismiss the class-action status but was denied.

Lead attorney for the plaintiffs in the case, Attorney Marc Dann, said that Trumbull County Common Pleas Judge Andrew Logan is continuing to move the case forward toward trial.

“We have one more deposition to conduct and then we will be ready for either a motion for summary judgment or trial. The case will move forward unimpeded now. I am confident that we will prevail,” Dann said.

