Ohio high court throws out lawsuit against Trumbull County commissioner, again

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit against a Trumbull County commissioner in connection with an election.

Former Trumbull County Commissioner Dan Polivka filed a lawsuit against Republican Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko over the November 2020 election where she unseated Polivka, winning with 52% of the vote.

Polivka filed the lawsuit in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, asking that he be declared the winner of the November election or that a new election be held. He said that Frenchko did not live in the county and in fact lived in Mentor.

The lower court sided with Frenchko and ruled that she could take the commissioner’s seat. Polivka took the case to the Ohio Supreme Court.

The panel decided Wednesday to dismiss the case and upheld the lower court’s ruling that Frenchko met the requirements for candidacy and that the election was valid.

Polivka has gone to the Ohio Supreme Court twice with the issue of Frechko’s residency and has failed both times.

Frenchko issued a statement Wednesday on the ruling: