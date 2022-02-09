POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a local attorney accused of dishonesty while drawing up estate documents for a local family in 2017.

The issue came up during a contested will in Mahoning County. Those contesting the will used the fact that Joseph Macejko notarized unsigned powers of attorney, one of which was later signed outside of his presence.

Macejko stipulated that he took the documents to his client’s house to be signed and notarized them prior to leaving so he wouldn’t have to take his stamp with him. Macejko testified that he had planned to review the documents with his client, but when he arrived, one of the parties was ill so he left the documents for his clients to review with the expectation that they would meet at a later date.

In the interim, the client asked for other changes to be made on the documents, which Macejko did, but another in-person meeting was never scheduled and the relationship with his client’s family deteriorated, which impacted the estate planning. In addition, another attorney was retained.

Macejko never billed his client for his services, but the issue of the notarization of the unsigned documents was brought up during the contested will and the Mahoning County Bar Association brought charges against Macejko.

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled that “there can be no doubt that Macejko exhibited poor judgment in

prenotarizing the powers of attorney and relinquishing control of those documents to his client without voiding or removing the completed notary jurats,” however the panel said that Macejko did not act with a “dishonest or selfish motive.” They also noted that Macejko self-reported his error as soon as he realized that it had occurred.

The panel ruled that because Macejko always intended that his client’s estate-planning documents would be executed in his presence, he did not engage in dishonest conduct.

No sanctions were levied.