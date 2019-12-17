Ohio governor visiting Valley, holding first regional cabinet meeting

While here, Gov. Mike DeWine plans to sign House Bill 12 to create the Ohio Children's Behavioral Health Prevention Network Stakeholder Group

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted will be in the Valley Wednesday, holding their first regional cabinet meeting and touring the area.

As part of their trip, a roundtable is planned with local health commissioners at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center. This takes place at 9 a.m.

A cabinet meeting will follow at 10 a.m.

In the afternoon, at 2:30 p.m., DeWine plans to sign House Bill 12, which will create the Ohio Children’s Behavioral Health Prevention Network Stakeholder Group. This will happen at Akron Children’s Hospital Beeghly Campus in Boardman.

Throughout the day, DeWine, Husted or members of DeWine’s cabinet are expected to stop at a variety of events and meetings.

Wednesday, new range complexes will be unveiled at Camp James A. Garfield (formerly Camp Ravenna), and the Department of Aging will make an announcement regarding the expansion of its “Producing Healthy Seniors” program, along with new grants.

Also happening during the Governor’s visit, the Department of Transportation will provide an update on the $10.5 million grant to make improvements to downtown Youngstown and use of a self-driving shuttle.

Various other departments — including the Environmental Protection Agency, Office of Budget and Management and Department of Higher Education — are expected to hold roundtable discussions or give reports.