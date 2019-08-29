Ohio governor keynotes Regional Chamber’s Salute to Business event

The event honors outstanding business leaders in the Mahoning Valley

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber at its annual Salute To Business Thursday.

The breakfast was held at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman.

As the keynote speaker, DeWine touched on several topics including growth at Youngstown State University.

When asked about the possibility of Lordstown Motors Corp. moving into the now-empty General Motors Lordstown plant, DeWine said the state will offer full support.

“I think it can work, but they’ve got to raise the money from the private sector, and so after that would occur, if in fact that money were raised, of course, they would have to get General Motors to sell the facility, so the union has to agree to that, so there’s a multi-step process,” he said.

Last week, DeWine signed Ohio’s 2020-2021 operating budget. It included more than $3.6 million dollars for Valley priorities comprising the Mahoning River, additive manufacturing and local military installations.