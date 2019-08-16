Ohio governor authorizes use of disaster relief program for Trumbull County

The bridge in Kinsman was washed out after a storm Saturday morning.

(WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine authorized a program to help those affected by flooding in Trumbull County.

The State Disaster Relief Program will cover those impacted by the weather from July 20-22. It can be used in instances in which storm damage amounts do not meet the threshold for federal assistance.

The program is intended to provide supplemental state assistance to local governments and eligible non-profit organizations for costs associated with debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent work.

Sen. Sean O’Brien said it would open up the ability to receive state emergency funds for public infrastructure.

He said construction on the road damaged by floods in Kinsman is expected to begin August 26.

The State Disaster Relief Program allows the Ohio Emergency Management Agency to request the funding from the Ohio Controlling Board.