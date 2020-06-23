Ohio Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Husted to tour Lordstown Motors, see new pickup truck

They will get a first look at the 2020 Endurance All-Electric Pickup Truck

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted will tour the new Lordstown Motors on Wednesday.

They will meet briefly with a small group of senior staff members and also get a first look at the 2020 Endurance All-Electric Pickup Truck.

Their visit comes prior to a visit by Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday. Pence is expected to speak at the reveal before participating in an event with law enforcement and community leaders.

According to DeWine’s office, their visit will abide by safety and social distancing guidelines issued by the Ohio Department of Health.