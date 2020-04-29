Ohio GOP looking to fill vacancy left by Representative Don Manning’s death

(WKBN) – The Ohio House of Representatives is looking to fill the vacancy left by the death of Representative Don Manning.

Manning, a Republican who represented Ohio House District 59, passed away last month. He was elected in 2018 for the seat previously held by Democrat John Boccieri.

Local party leaders say those interested in applying for the vacant seat will have until May 8 to apply. Interviews will begin May 11.

The House GOP Caucus will choose the person who fills the remainder of Manning’s term through the end of the year. The party will choose a candidate to run in November and keep his seat.