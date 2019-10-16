Ohio General Assembly to recognize Hubbard Schools’ mascot

Junior Isaac Powell will travel to Columbus on Wednesday to accept the award

HUBBARD, Oh. (WKBN) – Members of the Ohio General Assembly will recognize the student behind the mask of Hubbard High School’s eagle mascot.

Hubbard junior Isaac Powell will travel to Columbus on Wednesday to accept an award from the Ohio General Assembly.

The General Assembly has only ever recognized one other mascot, Ohio State University’s Mascot Brutus Buckeye.

The General Assembly is expected to recognize Powell for his first place finish in the School Spirit Awards Show. In May, Powell traveled to Orlando to compete in the competition, where he won the title of best mascot in the nation.

Powell, who says his fascination with mascots began as a small child, has held the role as Hubbard Eagle since his eighth grade year. In that time, he’s made nearly 200 appearances at district sporting events and activities, at community parades and gatherings and at Akron Children’s Hospital.

He also maintains the Eagle’s social media accounts, edits videos of his Eagle performances and shares them online. He designs Hubbard Eagle graphics, as well as buys and designs jerseys for the mascot. He hopes to continue to build the program and recruit students who would be interested in taking over for him when he graduates.

Even though graduation is still more than a year away, Powell says he is considering attending The Ohio State University, where he hopes the skills he’s gained in Hubbard will allow him to serve as Brutus Buckeye.